Update: 16:10, 29 April 2018 Sunday

Lebanese expatriates vote in parliamentary polls

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lebanese expatriates in more than 30 countries on Sunday began voting in the second phase of the country’s parliamentary elections.

Sunday’s vote comes two days after Lebanese expatriates in six Arab countries cast ballot in the polls on Friday.

The polls will see 917 candidates from a host of competing political parties compete for 128 seats in Lebanon’s national assembly.

Polling will be conducted in Lebanon on May 6 under a new proportional system, which divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.