Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 16:24, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 60 percent Syrian children in Turkey are attending school, an education ministry official said on Sunday.

Nezir Gul, director general of Lifelong Learning in the National Education Ministry said: “We have been able to send 62 percent of 975,000 school-aged Syrian children to school. This figure was around 20-30 percent earlier.”

There are approximately 3.5 million Syrians in Turkey, who have fled civil war in their country.

“We’ve taken every kind of measure to prevent Syrian children from missing out on their right to education," Gul said.

“Our goal is to send all school-aged [Syrian] children to school, following what our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] says."

The official said they wanted to make all Syrian children receive education in schools instead of temporary education centers.

“We have 318 temporary education centers right now. Our goal is to decrease the number of temporary education centers and make students continue their education in schools,” he added.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.



Related syria Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Mass production of MOD78-HE is planned for June
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

Suspects include 15 military officers
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Suspects named in FETO marriage catalogs, say sources
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires

Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7

More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections

News

Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

New round of Astana talks to be held mid-May
New round of Astana talks to be held mid-May

PKK’s presence in northern Syria a threat
PKK s presence in northern Syria a threat

Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

YPG/PKK intensify terrorist activities in Manbij, Syria
YPG PKK intensify terrorist activities in Manbij Syria

Turkey lauded for its generosity towards Syrians
Turkey lauded for its generosity towards Syrians

Int'l community failed in Syria: Turkish deputy PM
Int'l community failed in Syria Turkish deputy PM






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 