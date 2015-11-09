Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:37, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 16:38, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has implemented hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan since 1993 in the areas of health, education, agriculture, livestock, and infrastructure.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of projects by TIKA in Uzbekistan reached 725, according to a statement from the Turkish aid agency.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will leave for Uzbekistan on an official visit on Sunday.

Earlier, Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an agreement to double TIKA projects in Uzbekistan.

In 2018, TIKA will provide 50 ambulances to Uzbekistan, the largest country in Central Asia with a 32-million population. The ambulances will support effective health and emergency services in the country, said the statement.

With TIKA's coordination, Turkish and Uzbek Health Ministries are jointly providing health trainings in the fields of cardiology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, pediatrics, gynecology, urology, general and plastic surgery from April 26 to May 6.

In the scope of this training, nearly 180 operations will be conducted as 1,200 patients will be treated and 400 medical personnel will be trained.

Separately, the aid agency aims to restore and equip a total of 23 pre-schools by the end of 2018.

Since 2011, Turkey also trained nearly 600 Uzbek security personnel through police training cooperation programs in both Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Eleven people from Uzbekistan were also trained in Anadolu Agency's War Journalism Training and TRT General Directorate's sound, light, filming, montage and production training programs held jointly with TIKA.



Related Turkey TIKA uzbekistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Mass production of MOD78-HE is planned for June
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

Suspects include 15 military officers
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Suspects named in FETO marriage catalogs, say sources
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires

Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7

More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections

News

Uzbekistan starts visa-free entry for Turkish citizens
Uzbekistan starts visa-free entry for Turkish citizens

Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal
Russia Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal

Turkey, Uzbekistan ready to cooperate
Turkey Uzbekistan ready to cooperate

Uzbek president following 'active' foreign policy
Uzbek president following 'active' foreign policy

Uzbekistan calls on Myanmar to stop violence
Uzbekistan calls on Myanmar to stop violence

Uzbekistan says Stockholm suspect had ties to ISIL
Uzbekistan says Stockholm suspect had ties to ISIL

Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia
Turkish aid agency carried out 850 projects in Bosnia

Albania: Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites
Albania Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites

Turkey trained 877 foreign officers, soldiers in 2017
Turkey trained 877 foreign officers soldiers in 2017

Turkish agency supports Macedonian university
Turkish agency supports Macedonian university

Turkey supports 170 countries with development aid
Turkey supports 170 countries with development aid

Turkish agency provides equipment for African Union
Turkish agency provides equipment for African Union

Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 