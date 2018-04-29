Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:36, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 16:54, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Mass production of MOD78-HE is planned for June

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has developed a new high-speed and long-range grenade launcher ammunition for use during anti-terror operations.

The state-run Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK) developed MOD78-HE grenade launcher munition for the Turkish Armed Forces.

The ammunition, which will be used in MK-19, a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher (AGL), has a 10-meter-diameter destructive impact from a 2,000-meter-range fire.

It has the capability to destroy terror elements in asymmetrical war conditions and in urban warfare. It can also be used in an assault.

Currently, the Turkish army uses MK-19 automatic grenade launchers in its anti-terror operations.

Also, low speed and shorter-range ammunition are in use.

The mass production of the new ammunition is planned for June, while the certification process is ongoing.



Related Turkey grenade
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Mass production of MOD78-HE is planned for June
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

Suspects include 15 military officers
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Suspects named in FETO marriage catalogs, say sources
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires

Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7

More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections

News

Two dead in Moldova grenade explosion
Two dead in Moldova grenade explosion

Tanzania: 5 pupils dead, 43 injured in grenade blast
Tanzania 5 pupils dead 43 injured in grenade blast

One killed, four injured in grenade attack in Burundi
One killed four injured in grenade attack in Burundi

One killed in grenade explosion in Somalia
One killed in grenade explosion in Somalia

Grenade thrown at French embassy in Greece
Grenade thrown at French embassy in Greece






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 