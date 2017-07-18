Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:36, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Update: 17:06, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Qatar to abolish controversial exit system for workers
Qatar to abolish controversial exit system for workers

The possibility of a landmark deal came as the International Labour Organization opened an office in Doha on Sunday, part of an agreement under which the United Nations agency will oversee wholesale labour reform by the 2022 World Cup host.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Qatar could agree a deal within a fortnight to abolish its controversial exit visa system, which requires workers to obtain their employers' permission to leave the country, labour experts said Sunday.

"We are looking now about the final details of the exit visa, we expect a deal within the next two weeks," said Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation and a once-vocal critic of Qatar's labour laws.

Other sources with knowledge of negotiations on the issue confirmed a deal was expected to be announced soon.

The exit visa system has long been savaged by critics of Qatar's labour practices as a prime example of the Gulf state's exploitation of its vast migrant workforce, which numbers some two million.

Qatar, under increased pressure since it won the right to host the World Cup, has pledged to reform the system.

Labour minister Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi, who cut a ribbon at the opening of the ILO office, said the inauguration was "another step towards ensuring Qatar has a labour system that reflects global best practice".

"The Government of Qatar now has another partner to promote and protect the rights of our guest workers," he said.

A deal to establish an ILO office in Qatar was made last October after Doha agreed to a wholesale package of labour reforms which also included introducing a minimum wage and a grievance procedure for workers.

Doha and the ILO have signed a three-year programme of technical cooperation on labour issues.

Moussa Oumarou, a senior executive with the ILO, said the office opening marked a "special day for us".



Related qatar visa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas
Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges
 Newspaper staffers get jail for terror charges

Suspects were indicted for sponsoring the terror groups PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organization, and leftist DHKP/C 
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Tim Cook had private meeting with U.S. president to discuss White House trade policies
Turkish Russian Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers to discuss cooperation within framework of Astana mechanism for Syria on April 28
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Company bows to protests after deleting video but applies age restriction

News

US to request social media details for visa applicants
US to request social media details for visa applicants

Uzbekistan starts visa-free entry for Turkish citizens
Uzbekistan starts visa-free entry for Turkish citizens

China introduces online visa service for Turkey
China introduces online visa service for Turkey

Qatar, Japan exempt citizens from pre-travel visas
Qatar Japan exempt citizens from pre-travel visas

US lifts visa restrictions on Turkey on 'limited basis'
US lifts visa restrictions on Turkey on 'limited basis'

Turkey, US end mutual visa stoppage on 'limited basis'
Turkey US end mutual visa stoppage on 'limited basis'

Qatar Airways to expand despite 'large loss'
Qatar Airways to expand despite 'large loss'

Qatar, UK navies conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Qatar UK navies conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Qatar, Raytheon sign deal for $2.5bn air-defense system
Qatar Raytheon sign deal for 2 5bn air-defense system

Saudi Arabia to dig canal along Qatar border
Saudi Arabia to dig canal along Qatar border

Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths

Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 