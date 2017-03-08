Power cut temporarily shuts Amsterdam's airport

World Bulletin / News Desk
A power cut overnight forced the temporary closure of Amsterdam's Schipol airport, one of Europe's busiest, officials said as they tried to get operations moving again Sunday.
The Dutch carrier KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, cancelled at least 25 flights to European destinations while incoming flights were reduced as well.
At the same time, access roads to the airport were closed and train and bus services were suspended as authorities asked travellers to stay at home.
"The power cut has been repaired and the check-in system is now working again meaning we can begin dealing with the backlog of passengers," the airport said in a statement later.
The authorities added that delays could last through to Monday.
