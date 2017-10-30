Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:36, 29 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 18:05, 29 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the new presidential system will be a "turning point" in the country's progress.

Addressing a large crowd at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Istanbul youth branch congress, he said: "Turkey has reached a watershed moment with the presidential system. This turning point will be Turkey's step forward."

Earlier this month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The prime minister post is also abolished.

Erdogan added that Turkey is “successfully” continuing its counter-terror operations.

“We continue our fight in [northern Iraq's] Gabar, Cudi, Tendurek, Qandil and Bestler Creek [areas]. Currently, the number of terrorists neutralized in Afrin [northwestern Syria] has reached 4,500. On the other hand, over 300 terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq,” he said.

He criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for transferring its 15 lawmakers to another political party and said: "This is a new embarrassment to our political history."

Last week, 15 deputies from the CHP jumped ship to join the newly-formed Good (IYI) Party.

Also speaking at the congress, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the youth is not only the hope for a bright future but also a partner for today.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan presidential system
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Mass production of MOD78-HE is planned for June
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

Suspects include 15 military officers
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Joseph Dunford and Hulusi Akar also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish army also destroyed 28 targets, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits of PKK terrorists
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 63 over FETO links

Suspects named in FETO marriage catalogs, say sources
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Moscow to attend trilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Turkish president says Istanbul's artificial waterway to be first initiative of new government after June 24 early elections
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey
Three ex-army officers receive life sentences in Turkey

They are convicted for roles during 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires
Turkey summons German charge d'affaires

Robert Dolger has been summoned after reports that terrorist Salih Muslum will attend PYD/PKK rally in Germany on May 19
Turkish military seizes arms ammunition in Afrin
Turkish military seizes arms, ammunition in Afrin

Machine gun, Kalashnikovs, hand grenades recovered in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, Turkish General Staff says
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7
Turkish overseas balloting begins on June 7

More than 2.9M Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections

News

Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish presidential system to aid infrastructure plans
Turkish presidential system to aid infrastructure plans

Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs

Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace
Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace

Turkish president signs election harmonization bill
Turkish president signs election harmonization bill

Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror
Erdogan vows to continue Turkey's fight against terror






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 