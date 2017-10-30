Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the new presidential system will be a "turning point" in the country's progress.
Addressing a large crowd at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Istanbul youth branch congress, he said: "Turkey has reached a watershed moment with the presidential system. This turning point will be Turkey's step forward."
Earlier this month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.
In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.
Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The prime minister post is also abolished.
Erdogan added that Turkey is “successfully” continuing its counter-terror operations.
“We continue our fight in [northern Iraq's] Gabar, Cudi, Tendurek, Qandil and Bestler Creek [areas]. Currently, the number of terrorists neutralized in Afrin [northwestern Syria] has reached 4,500. On the other hand, over 300 terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq,” he said.
He criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for transferring its 15 lawmakers to another political party and said: "This is a new embarrassment to our political history."
Last week, 15 deputies from the CHP jumped ship to join the newly-formed Good (IYI) Party.
Also speaking at the congress, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the youth is not only the hope for a bright future but also a partner for today.
