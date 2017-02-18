09:11, 30 April 2018 Monday

Press agenda on April 30

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to chair Cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce foreign trade statistics of March and tourism sector’s January-March figures.

SPECIAL REPORT: Investment to top Erdogan's agenda during South Korea visit

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA - At the top of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's agenda during his upcoming visit to South Korea on May 2-3 will be investments and cooperation in the defense industry, according to Korean Ambassador to Turkey Choi Hong-ghi.

UZBEKISTAN

TASHKENT - Erdogan to meet his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold joint news conference with Mirziyoyev after signing several deals.

TASHKENT - Erdogan to address Uzbek parliament and later attend Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

UK

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint a new home secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd.

SYRIA

AZAZ/IDLIB/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.