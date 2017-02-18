Press agenda on April 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to chair Cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce foreign trade statistics of March and tourism sector’s January-March figures.
SPECIAL REPORT: Investment to top Erdogan's agenda during South Korea visit
By Tuba Sahin
ANKARA - At the top of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's agenda during his upcoming visit to South Korea on May 2-3 will be investments and cooperation in the defense industry, according to Korean Ambassador to Turkey Choi Hong-ghi.
UZBEKISTAN
TASHKENT - Erdogan to meet his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold joint news conference with Mirziyoyev after signing several deals.
TASHKENT - Erdogan to address Uzbek parliament and later attend Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum.
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint a new home secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd.
SYRIA
AZAZ/IDLIB/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
Prosecutors seek remand of FETO members who were brought back from Gabon on April 10
