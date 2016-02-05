Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:44, 30 April 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 09:33, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Pro-Assad regime forces, PYD/PKK clash in Syria
Pro-Assad regime forces, PYD/PKK clash in Syria

At least 20 pro-regime soldiers, 5 PYD/PKK terrorists killed during clashes in Deir az-Zor region, local sources say

World Bulletin / News Desk

Forces loyal to Bashar-al Assad's regime clashed with PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria’s Deir az-Zor region on Sunday.

The pro-Assad regime forces initially took control of the Al-Hisan and Shaqrah villages after clashes in the morning.

Later, the PYD/PKK terrorists sent reinforcements from its camps located in the region.

With the air support of the U.S. warplanes and Apache helicopters, the PYD/PKK retook the villages, the sources said.

In the clashes, at least 20 pro-regime forces and five PYD/PKK terrorists were killed.



Related syria PKK assad regime
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas

News

Syria regime, armed group reach fresh evacuation deal
Syria regime armed group reach fresh evacuation deal

Rockets hit Assad regime's military positions in Syria
Rockets hit Assad regime's military positions in Syria

Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

New round of Astana talks to be held mid-May
New round of Astana talks to be held mid-May

PKK’s presence in northern Syria a threat
PKK s presence in northern Syria a threat

Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkish Iranian Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis

One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey
One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey

41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
41 terrorists 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

YPG/PKK intensify terrorist activities in Manbij, Syria
YPG PKK intensify terrorist activities in Manbij Syria

Germany warns against using PKK symbols at rallies
Germany warns against using PKK symbols at rallies

Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 40 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

G7 condemns Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons
G7 condemns Assad regime s use of chemical weapons

Regime airstrikes kill 59 more civilians in E.Ghouta
Regime airstrikes kill 59 more civilians in E Ghouta

Assad regime uses chlorine gas in Eastern Ghouta
Assad regime uses chlorine gas in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian regime kills 5, leaves many injured in Idlib
Syrian regime kills 5 leaves many injured in Idlib

Women recount torture in Assad regime prisons
Women recount torture in Assad regime prisons

Assad regime targets E. Ghouta with gas
Assad regime targets E Ghouta with gas






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 