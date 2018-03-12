Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli soldiers on Sunday killed three Palestinians on claims that they crossed or were attempting to cross the southern Gaza border on Sunday.

"Two Palestinians, who crossed the security fence in Gaza’s southern border and threw explosives at a military patrolling vehicle, were shot dead," Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesman claimed in a statement.

Adraee further claimed that another two Palestinians “were trying to infiltrate Israel and damaged the security fence" on the southern border.

He said one of them was gunned down, while the other one was detained.