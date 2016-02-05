Worldbulletin News

Rockets hit Assad regime's military positions in Syria
Rockets hit Assad regime's military positions in Syria

Several Iranian troops have been reportedly killed in attacks in Hama and Aleppo provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

A number of military positions of the Assad regime were hit late Sunday by rockets in Syria’s Hama and Aleppo provinces, according to the regime’s official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA quoted a military source as saying “some military sites in the countryside of Hama and Aleppo provinces were exposed at 10.30 p.m. [1930 GMT] to a new aggression with hostile rockets.”

Anadolu Agency’s correspondent in Hama province said military points of the 47th regiment were targeted.

The semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) said at least 18 Iranian troops were killed in the attacks.

Media outlets as well as the Assad regime and Iranian sources accused Israel of being behind the attacks; Israeli officials are yet to comment on the allegations.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

 


