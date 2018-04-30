Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:44, 30 April 2018 Monday
America-Canada
10:22, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dominate the Middle East".

Speaking during a visit to Iran's arch-rival and key US ally Saudi Arabia just days after he took office, Pompeo accused Tehran of destabilising the Middle East through its support for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and for rebels in Yemen.

"The US secretary of state's remarks on the presence and role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in certain countries in the region are a repetition of absurd and unfounded accusations," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi said in a statement Monday.

Iran's presence in Syria and Iraq is in response to requests from the two countries' governments and is part of "the fight against terrorism in the region", he said.

"This assistance will continue as long as (these) governments need help in this fight," he said.

Ghassemi also reiterated previous government statements denying Saudi and US accusations that Iran is supplying weapons to Yemen's Huthi rebels, backed politically by Tehran. 

Such charges are "a false problem, created solely for the purpose of diverting the attention of international public opinion from the atrocities committed by Saudi Arabia in its daily attacks" in Yemen, he said.

Shiite-dominated Iran and Sunni heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which cut diplomatic ties in January 2016, are engaged in a region-wide struggle for influence and back rival sides in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Tehran has deployed "military advisors" and thousands of Iranian and Afghan "volunteer" fighters to Syria and Iraq.

Saudi Arabia launched a military coalition in 2015 to battle Huthi rebels in Yemen who had seized the capital Sanaa the previous year.

The United Nations and rights groups have slammed the Saudi-led campaign for causing civilian casualties and sparking a humanitarian crisis.



Related tehran pompeo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas

News

US will ‘regret’ pulling out of nuke deal
US will regret pulling out of nuke deal

Police in Tehran disperse women's rights demonstration
Police in Tehran disperse women's rights demonstration

Plane crashes in Iran with 60 aboard
Plane crashes in Iran with 60 aboard

Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules
Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules

Tehran, Riyadh trade words after Lebanese PM’s resign
Tehran Riyadh trade words after Lebanese PM s resign

Tehran mayor withdraws from Iran presidential election
Tehran mayor withdraws from Iran presidential election

Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal

Cavusoglu, Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels

Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state
Senate committee could oppose Pompeo as US secretary of state

Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing
Pompeo grilled on foreign policy at Senate hearing

CIA chief holds talks with Saudi king in Riyadh
CIA chief holds talks with Saudi king in Riyadh

CIA chief says 'nothing imminent'in US-N.Korea standoff
CIA chief says 'nothing imminent'in US-N Korea standoff






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 