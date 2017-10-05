Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark BIST 100 stock index rose 0.30 percent, or 325.97 points, to open at 107,940.24 points on Monday.

The banking and holding sector indices gained 0.32 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively.

The wood paper printing sector index posted the best performance, up 0.86 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the largest decline, losing 1.44 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 107.614,27, up 0.56 percent, or 599.14 points, with a 6.8 billion Turkish lira ($1.68 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 4.0470 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.0480 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 4.9100 on Monday, compared with 4.8890 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil dropped to $73.17 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, versus $74.81 at close on Friday.

Turkey's exports rose 8.9 percent to reach $41.2 billion and imports jumped 22.7 percent to reach $61.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period last year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday.

The country's total tourism income increased by 31.3 percent, year-on-year, reaching $4.42 billion in the first quarter of 2018, according to TurkStat.