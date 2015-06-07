Turkish board assures election security

World Bulletin / News Desk

Supreme Election Board Chairman Sadi Guven on Monday assured election security and dismissed claims of duplicate or fake electorates.

"Elections are secured, there is no duplicate electorate, no fake electorate and there is no claim of 'using fake election ballot'.

"Since these are nonexistent, it is wrong to begin discussion on election security before starting the elections," Guven told reporters in capital Ankara.

On March 20, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24.