11:38, 30 April 2018 Monday

One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least one PKK terrorist was killed and another was captured during counter-terror operations in southeastern Siirt province on Monday, according to a security source.

The operation in Eruh district’s Payamli village area remains ongoing, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to media, said.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.