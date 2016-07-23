Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told Anadolu Agency the first blast was carried out by a suspected suicide bomber riding a motorcycle who targeted government employees in the Shash Darak area inside the supposedly highly-secure green zone of the city at around 8 a.m. (0330 GMT).
“The second attack was carried out by suicide bomber among journalists and security forces who had gathered near the site of the first blast,” Stanikzai said.
The blast site is just a few minutes’ drive away from the office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the Afghan intelligence agency, and several other government offices and embassies.
Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) spokesman Wahid Majroh confirmed that 25 people were killed and up to 40 others were wounded in the attack.
Local Azadi Radio said one of its reporters -- Abdullah Hanazay -- was killed in the attack.
The French wire-service AFP also confirmed the killing of its chief cameraman, Shah Marai, in the incident.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the twin blasts.
