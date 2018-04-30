Worldbulletin News

17:44, 30 April 2018 Monday
Middle East
13:19, 30 April 2018 Monday

Overseas voting ends in Lebanese parliamentary poll
Overseas voting ends in Lebanese parliamentary poll

45,000 Lebanese expatriates – a turnout of 55% – cast ballots

World Bulletin / News Desk

The second phase of expatriate voting in Lebanese parliamentary elections ended Monday morning when the last polling center closed its doors in Los Angeles.

The second phase began Sunday, two days after Lebanese expatriates in six Arab countries cast ballots on Friday. 

The second phase of overseas voting covered Europe, the Americas, Australia and Africa.

Roughly 45,000 Lebanese nationals living abroad voted in the two phases, putting voter turnout at about 55 percent.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Jibran Basil told reporters on Monday that expat polling had successfully concluded, adding that Lebanese living overseas would enjoy representation in the incoming assembly.

Polling will be conducted inside Lebanon on May 6 under a new proportional-list system that divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.

A total of 917 candidates -- from a host of political parties -- are competing for 128 seats in the country’s national assembly.

 


