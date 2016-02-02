Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 30 April 2018 Monday
Europe
13:29, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
EU delegation to visit Turkey mid-May over visa waiver
EU delegation to visit Turkey mid-May over visa waiver

European Commission to convey views on seven outstanding criteria out of 72 demanded from Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation from the EU will visit Turkey in mid-May to discuss a visa-free deal and the issue of refugees, according to EU sources on Monday.

A working plan for Turkish citizens to travel to Schengen countries visa-free, submitted by Turkey to Brussels in February, is currently being examined, said the source requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The technical delegation from the EU Commission will convey their views on the seven outstanding criteria out of a total of 72 that Ankara was expected to fulfill.

On April 4, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik told lawmakers in the Parliament's foreign affairs committee that they had already discussed the proposal of visa-free travel with European Commission’s First Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

"They will send a technical delegation [on visa liberalization] to Turkey this month," Celik said, adding: “They will convey their views [on visa liberalization] to us.”

In 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a deal aiming to stem the irregular migration flow through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for nearly three million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The deal also allows for the acceleration of Turkey’s EU membership bid and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area, on the condition that Ankara meets all 72 requirements set by the EU.

 Turkey has long complained of the EU being slow to deliver the promised funds for refugees and failing to uphold its end of the deal concerning visa-free travel.


Related Turkey EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas

News

'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks
Turkish Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

Deals worth $12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey
Deals worth 12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey

Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development

Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban
Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban

EU 'prepared' for US trade tariffs as deadline looms
EU 'prepared' for US trade tariffs as deadline looms

Poland looks east to plug manpower gap
Poland looks east to plug manpower gap

Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget

EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation
EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation

Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers

EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation
EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 