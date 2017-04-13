Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 303 undocumented migrants have been held during anti-human trafficking operations in Turkey's Aegean provinces during the last 24 hours, according to a security source.

In western Izmir province, coast guards held 290 undocumented migrants trying to reach Greece within the last 24 hours, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Another 18 undocumented migrants were held in southwestern Mugla province's Bodrum district.

Also, 95 migrants were held in the Aegean province of Aydin’s Didim district and Izmir's Cesme district by gendarmerie and security units.

All the held migrants were sent to regional immigration departments.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.