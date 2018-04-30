Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban

World Bulletin / News Desk
In his message, Prof. Ali Erbas said Bara’at is considered as auspicious in the Islamic tradition, an abundantly blessed night when believers seek divine forgiveness and mercy.
"On the occasion of this blessed night, I wish that our nation be ridden of all kinds of trouble and distress. I also implore Almighty Allah to let us reach the month of Ramadan having been purged of all our sins that burden our hearts,” he said.
Erbas stressed that Bara’at should endow people with the consciousness of servanthood and accountability that urge us to forgive others if we want to be forgiven.
“The first prerequisite of conscious observation of this night is to learn what things and what kind of people to stay away from and then what things and what kind of people to stand close to,” he said, calling Bara’at a golden opportunity to try to return to our primordial sinless human nature with which we are born.The Night of Bara'at is also known as a time that brings the glad tidings of the approaching advent of Ramadan, the blessed month of fasting during which Muslims abstain from food and drink and marital relations from predawn to sunset.
Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer
Bara’at is a golden opportunity to try to return to our primordial sinless human nature with which we are born, Erbas says
Coastguards have held migrants in Aegean provinces of Izmir, Mugla and Aydin during last 24 hours
Anti-smuggling units recover historical artifacts dating back to Roman and Byzantine periods in raids across city
Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issues warrants for 25 FETO suspects, including former colonels
Another PKK terrorist has been captured during an operation in Siirt province
Supreme Election Board chairman says it is 'wrong' to begin discussion on election security before start of early polls
Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots