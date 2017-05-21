Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday celebrated May Day in a message issued by the Turkish Presidency, one day ahead of the World Labor Day.
In his message, Erdogan congratulated all workers and laborers who played an important role in Turkey’s growth and development.
“We are representatives of a civilization that says ‘Pay the wage of a laborer before his sweat dries’,” he said, referring to a saying of Prophet Muhammad.
Mentioning the 15 years of efforts exerted by the Turkish government to uphold and reinforce the rights of laborers, Erdogan vowed to continue to facilitate the solution of all remaining problems to the best of their capacity.
“With no preconditions or prejudices, we have come together with all labor unions and civil society organizations whose real agenda is workers’ rights and benefits; we have had discussions and reached agreements. We have taken care not to be of those who instrumentalize workers and laborers, and such a meaningful day as May 1,” he said.
President Erdogan stressed that his government had done everything within its power to enable every member of the nation to benefit from the “added value” generated as Turkey grew richer, adding that they would continue making the same effort.
“We will continue to support every sincere effort to be shown toward the protection of our workers’ rights, and will continue to walk arm in arm, shoulder to shoulder with our worker and laborer sisters and brothers till the end.”
Erdogan also emphasized that the Turkish government had introduced a large number of programs to decrease the rate of unemployment, adding that Turkey could become richer only when its workers and laborers became richer.
“All workers and laborers of this country are our workers and laborers. May Day, which we declared a national holiday, is also our festival of labor.”
Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer
Bara’at is a golden opportunity to try to return to our primordial sinless human nature with which we are born, Erbas says
Coastguards have held migrants in Aegean provinces of Izmir, Mugla and Aydin during last 24 hours
Anti-smuggling units recover historical artifacts dating back to Roman and Byzantine periods in raids across city
Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issues warrants for 25 FETO suspects, including former colonels
Another PKK terrorist has been captured during an operation in Siirt province
Supreme Election Board chairman says it is 'wrong' to begin discussion on election security before start of early polls
Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots