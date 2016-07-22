Deals worth $12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Approximately $12 billion agreements were signed during the fair. These are the exact figures that we know," Hakan Kurt, general manager of Medyacity Corporation said on Sunday, adding that Russia made some very big deals.
Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya hosted the expo that started on April 25.
The five-day event saw the participation of national and international dignitaries.
"During the first three days of the expo, we welcomed around 27,000 defense industry and aviation professionals from 102 countries. About 130,000 citizens visited the expo on Saturday and Sunday.
"This is the largest number that has been reached so far at an aeronautical fair," Kurt said.
He added that 343 firms attended the expo.
"The second Eurasia Airshow will be organized again in Antalya on April 20-26 in 2020," he said.
The five-day event -- held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with national flag carrier Turkish Airlines as its main sponsor -- brought together major players of the global aerospace industry.
Mediterranean city of Antalya hosts 5-day event
The changes unveiled by the huge social network following an outcry over the hijacking of data on 87 million Facebook members by Cambridge Analytica could be significant for campaigns.
Trade agreements worth $10B expected to be signed at Eurasia Show
Public shuttle was displayed during international conference in Turkey
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, is scheduled to launch Monday at 6:32 pm (2232 GMT) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service
The company will tell users if their information were improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Fund to support scientists in finding solutions to challenges in Muslim World, Islamic Development Bank says in Tunis
Speaking to the news site Vox, Zuckerberg defended the company's business model and shot back at criticism of the social networking giant from Apple CEO Tim Cook last week.
A Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier near the town of Mountain View in California on March 23, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars.
Company establishing two new teams -- Experiences and Devices, and Cloud and AI
The updates include improved access to Facebook's user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.
Social network giant has lost more than $100B in value loss since last week
Qantas on Saturday launched the first non-stop passenger service linking Australia and Europe, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner departing Perth for London on one of the longest flights in the world.
Lowest levels of wintertime sea ice on record occurred during past four years
Three veteran space fliers launch successfully to join crew on space station in two days