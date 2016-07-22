Deals worth $12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s first aeronautical expo Eurasia Airshow witnessed the signing of agreements worth around $12 billion, an organizer of the event said.

"Approximately $12 billion agreements were signed during the fair. These are the exact figures that we know," Hakan Kurt, general manager of Medyacity Corporation said on Sunday, adding that Russia made some very big deals.

Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya hosted the expo that started on April 25.

The five-day event saw the participation of national and international dignitaries.

"During the first three days of the expo, we welcomed around 27,000 defense industry and aviation professionals from 102 countries. About 130,000 citizens visited the expo on Saturday and Sunday.

"This is the largest number that has been reached so far at an aeronautical fair," Kurt said.

He added that 343 firms attended the expo.

"The second Eurasia Airshow will be organized again in Antalya on April 20-26 in 2020," he said.

The five-day event -- held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with national flag carrier Turkish Airlines as its main sponsor -- brought together major players of the global aerospace industry.