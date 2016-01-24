Qatar to hike minimum wage 'by end of year'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Qatar could increase the minimum wage for migrant workers by the end of 2018, unions predicted Monday, as the 2022 World Cup host seeks to push through labour reforms.
"By the end of the year we expect a new minimum wage to be set, that's good news," said Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation.
Burrow did not name a figure but said the new wage would be calculated by assessing a "basket of goods".
She was speaking after meeting Qatar's labour minister, Issa al-Jufali al-Nuaimi, and other government officials in Doha over the past two days.
The minimum wage was set at 750 riyals a month ($206, 170 euro) on its introduction.
In addition to the salary, labourers receive free accommodation, food and healthcare plans, covered by employers.
The 750-riyal figure has been criticised as too low.
"We believe it is not good enough due to the cost of living," said Burrows.
The introduction of a minimum wage was among a package of major changes announced last year by Qatar after signing a three-year programme of technical cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO).
That agreement headed off potentially embarrassing plans by the ILO to open an inquiry into Qatar's treatment of workers.
The UN labour agency opened its first office in Doha on Sunday.
Among other proposed reforms is an end to Qatar's "kafala" system preventing workers from changing jobs or leaving the country without permission from their employer under a contentious exit visa system.
An announcement on exit visas is expected within weeks.
Since being controversially chosen to host the World Cup, Qatar has been routinely accused of forcing workers to toil in conditions critics have likened to modern-day slavery.
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas