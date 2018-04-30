Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer
Bara’at is a golden opportunity to try to return to our primordial sinless human nature with which we are born, Erbas says
Coastguards have held migrants in Aegean provinces of Izmir, Mugla and Aydin during last 24 hours
Anti-smuggling units recover historical artifacts dating back to Roman and Byzantine periods in raids across city
Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issues warrants for 25 FETO suspects, including former colonels
Another PKK terrorist has been captured during an operation in Siirt province
Supreme Election Board chairman says it is 'wrong' to begin discussion on election security before start of early polls
Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots