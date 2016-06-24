Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 30 April 2018 Monday
Europe
16:16, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
EU 'prepared' for US trade tariffs as deadline looms
EU 'prepared' for US trade tariffs as deadline looms

The European Union's top trade official Cecilia Malmstrom is set to hold last-ditch talks with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Monday but hopes for winning a permanent exemption are slim.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU said Monday it was "prepared" for US President Donald Trump imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium from the bloc, as a deadline looms amid growing fears of all-out trade war.

Trump granted the EU temporary relief from the 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminium duties but this expires on Tuesday and cannot be renewed. Europe has lined up its own punitive tariffs on American imports including iconic items such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes, blue jeans and bourbon whiskey.

Margaritis Schinas, spokesman for the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said contacts were under way with Washington "at all levels" to try to head off a tariff tit-for-tat but warned the EU was ready to act, saying Brussels officials would even work on Tuesday's public holiday to tackle the issue.

"We are patient, we are prepared and Labour Day will be full of labour for us," Schinas told reporters.

Another EU source said "discussions are ongoing, we are waiting," indicating that Brussels was holding out for a last-minute decision from Trump, possibly as late as Monday night.

The EU's three largest economies -- Germany, Britain and France -- held crisis talks on Sunday and the French presidency said afterwards they had agreed "the EU must be ready to act" if Washington presses ahead with the tariffs.

Trump met Macron and Merkel last week but gave no indication of whether he planned to exempt the EU, which last year exported over $7.7-billion of steel and aluminium to the US market. 

The Trump administration has justified the tariffs -- aimed primarily at Chinese overproduction -- on national security grounds and told trading partners they must make concessions to win permanent exemptions.

Trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico met last week to advance talks on revising the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement and made enough progress that they have set their next ministerial meeting for May 7.

That would seem to bode well for continued tariff exemptions for the two NAFTA partners. Canada exported over $12 billion of steel and aluminium to the United States in 2017, with another $3 billion from Mexico.

Eurozone powerhouse Germany warned last week it expected Washington to impose the tariffs from May 1, although a key economic advisor to Trump hinted on Thursday that EU concessions in the car sector might be enough to win an exemption.

"It's very important that so many of our friends make some concessions with respect to trading practices, tariffs and taxes," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC.

However, the EU has insisted it will not negotiate without first obtaining a permanent exemption.



Related US EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas

News

N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May
N Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May

US, Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call
US Turkish army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal

Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel
Candidate for top US diplomatic post to visit Israel

US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

EU delegation to visit Turkey mid-May over visa waiver
EU delegation to visit Turkey mid-May over visa waiver

Poland looks east to plug manpower gap
Poland looks east to plug manpower gap

Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget

EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation
EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation

Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers

EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation
EU urges online platforms to fight disinformation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 