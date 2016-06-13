Nearly 1,000 migrants held in Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk
Migrants are often arrested when trying to jump over iron fences around the harbor and are mostly found in hidden sections of containers on trucks, waiting on the harbor for the ships that leave the port city at night, a security official told Anadolu Agency, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Those apprehended by the police are taken outside the harbor and are either released immediately or after spending a day in jail.
The source said there had been a considerable increase in the number of migrants since 2016.
In 2016, Greek police forces rounded up nearly 1,000 migrants trying to illegally cross into wealthier European countries, said the source, noting that this figure rose to over 2,600 in the year 2017.
“As for 2018,” the source added, “the number of asylum seekers arrested on the harbor exceeded 1,000 in the first three months of the year alone.”
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva
Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.
If confirmed as US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo will reportedly head to Israel for first official trip overseas