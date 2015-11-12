Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 30 April 2018 Monday
Turkey
16:54, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey is ready to do its part to resolve the ongoing question of Palestine, according to Ahmet Aydin, deputy speaker of Turkey’s parliament.

Speaking in Ramallah, where the Palestine National Council resumed its activities Monday, Aydin described U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as a “violation of both international law and the global conscience”.

He also accused the U.S. administration of harboring a “pro-Israel” bias and failing to represent a neutral mediator.

“We must insist on establishing a free, sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital -- this is the only viable way to achieve peace,” Aydin asserted.

Citing recent proposals by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to establish an “international platform” for promoting the Middle East peace process, he added: “Turkey is ready to do its part.”

A total of 137 countries had recognized Palestine so far, Aydin said, “but this isn’t enough”.

“I ask those countries that have yet to recognize Palestine: ‘If not now, when?’ It’s time the Palestinian state was acknowledged,” he said.

Referring to recent reductions of U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority, Aydin insisted that Turkey would continue to provide the Palestinians with financial support.

According to Aydin, Turkey plans to contribute $10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon receive the UNRWA commissioner-general to discuss means of stepping up Turkish assistance to Palestine.

He also noted that East Jerusalem had been recognized as the Palestinian capital during a recent summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Last December, the U.S. president drew condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world after announcing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

 


Related Turkey Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish Uzbek presidents meet for official talks
Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

Erdogan is in Uzbekistan on 3-day official visit
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development

Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer
Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban
Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban

Bara’at is a golden opportunity to try to return to our primordial sinless human nature with which we are born, Erbas says
Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Coastguards have held migrants in Aegean provinces of Izmir, Mugla and Aydin during last 24 hours
Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts
Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts

Anti-smuggling units recover historical artifacts dating back to Roman and Byzantine periods in raids across city
15 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issues warrants for 25 FETO suspects, including former colonels
One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey
One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey

Another PKK terrorist has been captured during an operation in Siirt province
Turkish board assures election security
Turkish board assures election security

Supreme Election Board chairman says it is 'wrong' to begin discussion on election security before start of early polls
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition
Turkey develops high-speed grenade launcher munition

Mass production of MOD78-HE is planned for June
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan
Turkey carried out hundreds of projects in Uzbekistan

Over 700 projects in health, education and agriculture were implemented in Uzbekistan by Turkish aid agency
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey
Over 60 pct Syrian children attend school in Turkey

Our goal is to send all school-aged Syrian children in Turkey to school, says education ministry official
Turkish disaster management model lauded
Turkish disaster management model lauded

Experts from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines and Pakistan visit Duzce’s emergency management depots
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links
Turkey arrests 86 over FETO links

Suspects include 15 military officers

News

Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies

Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israel arrests 2 Palestinians on Gaza border

'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks
Turkish Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

Deals worth $12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey
Deals worth 12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey

Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development

Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban
Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban

Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 