Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:36, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Africa
17:44, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial
Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial

Nwobike risks losing his license to practice law if higher courts uphold the ruling

World Bulletin / News Desk

A top Nigerian lawyer was on Monday convicted for attempting to “obstruct the course of justice”, two years after he was arraigned on corruption charges, namely a five-count charge of offering bribe to some judges. 

Joseph Nwobike, a holder of the country's highest rank for lawyers (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), was sentenced to one month in jail for attempting to influence the allocation of his cases to ‘preferred judges’.

But the court acquitted him on other charges of offering $2,083 and $833 gratifications to two different judges.

The court held that the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, proved “beyond reasonable doubts” that Nwobike was in constant communication with certain court officials to influence the assignment of his cases to preferred judges in a bid to get predetermined rulings.

The conviction comes as a reward to the anti-graft war of the Muhammadu Buhari government, which had in the past accused lawyers and judges of frustrating his anti-corruption campaigns by hiding under legal technicalities.

Nwobike risks losing his license to practice law if higher courts uphold the ruling.

In 2016, the country’s secret police rounded up a number of judges and lawyers allegedly involved in corruption in sting operations, which divided the country along the lines of those for and against the move, which critics say ate away at the independence of the judiciary. 


Related nigeria court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.

News

Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence
Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

Pakistan’s foreign minister disqualified for life
Pakistan s foreign minister disqualified for life

Uber suspends operations in Vienna after court ruling
Uber suspends operations in Vienna after court ruling

Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case
Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case

Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts

Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security, economy
Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security economy

Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Nigerian senator charged for fraud
Nigerian senator charged for fraud

Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria

34 killed in Nigeria’s ‘armed bandits attack’
34 killed in Nigeria s armed bandits attack

88,000 children in Nigeria at risk of death
88 000 children in Nigeria at risk of death






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 