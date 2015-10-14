Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:36, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
17:54, 30 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel’s Interior Ministry on Monday revoked the Jerusalem residencies of three members of the Palestinian Legislative Council and a former Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs.

Khaled Abu Arafa, the former minister, told Anadolu Agency that his lawyer had been told by Israel’s Interior Ministry that his residency permit for Jerusalem had been revoked -- along with those of Palestinian lawmakers Mohamed Abu-Teir, Ahmad Attoun and Mohamed Totah -- due to their alleged links with Hamas.

According to Abu Arafa, his lawyer was informed of the decision on Sunday evening.

Last month, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed legislation allowing the Interior Minister to revoke Jerusalem residency permits from anyone found to be linked to “terrorist organizations” or who displayed “disloyalty to the Israeli state”.

In late 2016, Israel’s High Court ruled that the Interior Minister did not have the legal right to unilaterally revoke the residencies of Jerusalem residents.

The court, however, gave the Knesset a six-month period in which to approve the necessary legislation in this regard, which was carried out in March.

Abu Arafa described the new legislation as “illegal” and as having been “issued retroactively”. He also said that decisions to revoke Jerusalem residencies were “based on confidential material”.

“The [Israeli] occupation is tightening the noose around [Palestinian] Jerusalem residents amid talk of the U.S. administration’s ‘Deal of the Century’,” he said.

Washington’s landmark peace proposal, the terms of which have not yet been made public, “would erase Jerusalem’s Arab and Muslim identity and abandon the city’s Palestinian inhabitants”, Abu Arafa asserted.

Israel’s Interior Ministry is now reportedly thinking about revoking the residencies of 12 more Palestinian Jerusalem residents on suspicion that they belong to Hamas.

 


Related Israel Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies

For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Romanian president calls on PM to resign
Romanian president calls on PM to resign

Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva  
NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Days after a suicide bomber killed 57 people at a Kabul voter registration centre, highlighting the security challenges around October's parliamentary polls, Stoltenberg said NATO forces could play a "limited" security role.
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

The US social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before a British parliamentary committee probing the role of fake news in recent votes, and how data gathered from the network was used to target potential voters.

News

Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Gazans converge on Israel border for ‘Return’ rallies
Gazans converge on Israel border for Return rallies

Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds
Palestinian journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality
YouTube restricts video exposing Israeli brutality

Israel arrests Jordanian attending funeral in W. Bank
Israel arrests Jordanian attending funeral in W Bank

Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 