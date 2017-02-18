Press agenda on May 01

09:20, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

UZBEKISTAN

BUKHARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit historical places and later leave for South Korea.

TURKEY

ANKARA - May Day to be marked across country with many events and rallies.

KAYSERI - Turkish Exporters Assembly to announce export statistics for April.

SYRIA

AZAZ/IDLIB/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Desk to follow four-day meeting of Palestinian National Council which is convening for first time in 22 years.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold Cabinet meeting following reshuffle.

LONDON - May Day march to be held in London.

FRANCE

PARIS - Trade unions to hold May Day rally in support of workers' rights.