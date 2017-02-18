Worldbulletin News

Press agenda on May 01
Press agenda on May 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

UZBEKISTAN

BUKHARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit historical places and later leave for South Korea.

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - May Day to be marked across country with many events and rallies.

KAYSERI - Turkish Exporters Assembly to announce export statistics for April.

 

SYRIA

AZAZ/IDLIB/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Desk to follow four-day meeting of Palestinian National Council which is convening for first time in 22 years.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold Cabinet meeting following reshuffle.

LONDON - May Day march to be held in London.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Trade unions to hold May Day rally in support of workers' rights.



Press agenda on April 30
Press agenda on April 30

Press agenda on April 29
Press agenda on April 29

Press agenda on April 28
Press agenda on April 28

Press agenda on April 27
Press agenda on April 27

Press agenda on April 26
Press agenda on April 26

Press agenda on April 25
Press agenda on April 25






