Press agenda on May 01

World Bulletin / News Desk
UZBEKISTAN
BUKHARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit historical places and later leave for South Korea.
TURKEY
ANKARA - May Day to be marked across country with many events and rallies.
KAYSERI - Turkish Exporters Assembly to announce export statistics for April.
SYRIA
AZAZ/IDLIB/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
PALESTINE
RAMALLAH - Desk to follow four-day meeting of Palestinian National Council which is convening for first time in 22 years.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold Cabinet meeting following reshuffle.
LONDON - May Day march to be held in London.
FRANCE
PARIS - Trade unions to hold May Day rally in support of workers' rights.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Prosecutors seek remand of FETO members who were brought back from Gabon on April 10
