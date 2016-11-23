Worldbulletin News

9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police arrested nine ISIL suspects during an anti-terror operation in central Konya province on Tuesday, according to a police source.

The suspects were accused of making propaganda for ISIL terror group on social media, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Police also seized some documents during their search.



