Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:37, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
10:57, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Israeli parliament gives PM authority to declare war
Israeli parliament gives PM authority to declare war

Law gives prime minster authority to declare war after consulting with defense minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel’s parliament, or Knesset, voted Monday in favor of a bill that would allow the country’s prime minister to declare war in ‘extreme situations’, the Haaretz daily reported.

The prime minister will only need the defense minister's approval, it said.

The report did not say how many lawmakers voted in favor of the bill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the request earlier in the day. The joint committee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee rejected his request, but it was later voted for by the Knesset plenum, the report said.

Before the Knesset vote, Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s intelligence service had obtained secret information from an Iranian nuclear weapons program.

In a statement, Netanyahu claimed Israeli intelligence services had obtained 55,000 pages of Iranian documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing a landmark deal in 2015 to curb its nuclear program.

"Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program; 100,000 secret files proved that they lied," he said.

His remarks followed a weekend meeting between Netanyahu and newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision May 12 on whether the U.S. will pull out of the deal.

Israel traditionally considers Iran one of the biggest threats to its security.



Related Israel pm
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike military target in Gaza

Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry

News

Lebanon's new PM a vocal critic of Hezbollah, Syria
Lebanon's new PM a vocal critic of Hezbollah Syria

Australia PM humbled as election vote count drags on
Australia PM humbled as election vote count drags on

Hamas: Palestinian PM to visit Gaza
Hamas Palestinian PM to visit Gaza

UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

Israel staring at Iran finds itself before Russia
Israel staring at Iran finds itself before Russia

Israel claims to arrest Hamas cell in Jerusalem
Israel claims to arrest Hamas cell in Jerusalem

Iran FM dismisses Israeli claims on nuclear program
Iran FM dismisses Israeli claims on nuclear program

Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo

Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 