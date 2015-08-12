Iran FM dismisses Israeli claims on nuclear program

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has dismissed claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Tehran’s pursuit of its nuclear program as “baseless”.

In a statement Monday, Netanyahu claimed that Israeli intelligence services had obtained 55,000 pages of Iranian documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing a landmark deal in 2015 to curb its nuclear program.

Shortly after Netanyahu’s speech, U.S. President Donald Trump gave a tacit approval to the Israeli assertion, reiterating his criticism of the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"President Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to 'nix' the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump’s impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover," Zarif said on Twitter.

Trump is expected to announce his decision May 12 on whether the U.S. will pull out of the deal.