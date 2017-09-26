Worldbulletin News

16:37, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
11:53, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

Yemen: Gov’t forces make gains in rebel stronghold
Yemen: Gov’t forces make gains in rebel stronghold

Saada is main stronghold of Shia Houthi group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Government forces have reportedly made gains against Houthi rebels in their stronghold in the northern province of Saada, according to an official army website on Tuesday. 

Army forces captured eight military sites in Saada after deadly clashes with Houthi rebels, the “September Net” website said, quoting a military source. 

The source said several rebels had been killed and injured in the clashes, but without elaborating. 

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the claim. 

Saada is the main stronghold of the Shia Houthi group, which overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2015, forcing the internationally-recognized government to flee to Saudi Arabia. 

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy -- launched a massive military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains. 



