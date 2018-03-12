Worldbulletin News

Today's News
16:37, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
14:42, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.K. is “concerned” by the rising number of deaths of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers’ fire in Gaza, according to the Foreign Office.

Responding to a question from Anadolu Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said they are “deeply concerned by the recent increase in violence and by the resulting high number of Palestinians killed and injured”.

“We call on all actors to abide by their obligations under international law,” a FCO statement said.

Tension has been high along the Gaza border amid Palestinian rallies demanding the return of refugees to their homes in Palestine from which they were driven out in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel. 

“In particular, we urge Israelis to reconsider the use of live fire, and we urge the Palestinian leadership to maintain their calls for non-violent protests,” the FCO added.

At least 46 Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire since the rallies began on March 30. 

The rallies are part of a six-week protest that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".  



