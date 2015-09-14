Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 396 undocumented migrants have been held during separate operations across Turkey on Tuesday.

In eastern province of Van, 314 undocumented migrants were held, according to a gendarme source.

In a separate operation, 28 undocumented migrants -- among them Pakistanis, Syrians and Iraqis -- were held in northwestern Edirne province, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Also, coast guards held 54 migrants in western Aydin province.

Coast guard source told Anadolu Agency the 54 migrants were Syrians; there were children among them.