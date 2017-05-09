8 hikers killed in Swiss Alps

World Bulletin / News Desk
In total, 14 hikers were caught in the storm.
"On 29.04.2018 [Sunday], 14 hikers trapped by the bad weather were forced to spend the night outside, in the area of Pigne d'Arolla; 4 people died in hospitals from hypothermia. These are two Italian couples, one aged 53 and the other 45 years old and 1 person died at the scene after a fall," police said in a statement.
"During the later evening of April 30, 2018, another person died in the hospital. The identification of the victim is currently underway. Meanwhile, all family members of the victims have been notified," Valais cantonal police said in its statement.
According to Swiss police, some ski hikers were in critical conditions.
Five people were slightly injured from hypothermia. “They were three French [two men and one woman] aged 58, 57 and 55, a 48-year-old German and a 50-year-old Italian,” it said.
In a separate incident, the bodies of two climbers were also found in the Swiss Alps on Monday. They were in their early 20s and were attempting to climb the Monch.
A French couple was in the Saas-Fee region and they were carried away by a snow drift, the woman saved herself while the man died in hospital after being extracted by rescuers on Monday evening, Swissinfo news agency said on Tuesday.
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state