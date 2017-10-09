Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
17:35, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday left for South Korea as part of last leg of his foreign countries' tour.

Erdogan will be in Seoul till May 3 on the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

Bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed during the talks, according to the presidential press office.

Earlier, the Turkish president visited some cultural sites in Bukhara as part of his three-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

He arrived in Bukhara early morning with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, stopping by the tomb of Muhammad Baha'uddin Shah Naqshband, Ark of Bukhara, Po-i-Kalyan.

The president is accompanied by a large delegation, including his wife Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Science, Industry, and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu, Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. 



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan South Korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day

Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish Uzbek presidents meet for official talks
Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

Erdogan is in Uzbekistan on 3-day official visit
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development

Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer
Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban
Head of Turkey's Diyanet celebrates mid-Sha'ban

Bara’at is a golden opportunity to try to return to our primordial sinless human nature with which we are born, Erbas says
Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Coastguards have held migrants in Aegean provinces of Izmir, Mugla and Aydin during last 24 hours
Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts
Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts

Anti-smuggling units recover historical artifacts dating back to Roman and Byzantine periods in raids across city
15 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issues warrants for 25 FETO suspects, including former colonels
One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey
One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey

Another PKK terrorist has been captured during an operation in Siirt province
Turkish board assures election security
Turkish board assures election security

Supreme Election Board chairman says it is 'wrong' to begin discussion on election security before start of early polls
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Turkish president says move to new system is step forward

News

S. Korea, Japan, China to hold summit next week
S Korea Japan China to hold summit next week

N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture
N Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

France hails North, South Korea's historic summit
France hails North South Korea's historic summit

Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks
Erdogan to visit South Korea in May for official talks

North and South Korea open hotline between leaders
North and South Korea open hotline between leaders

S. Korea's Park jailed for 24 years over corruption
S Korea's Park jailed for 24 years over corruption

Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development

Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey
Presidential system 'turning point' for Turkey

Erdogan: Canal Istanbul post-election priority
Erdogan Canal Istanbul post-election priority

Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs
Erdogan slams main opposition party for moving MPs

Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace
Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace

Turkish president signs election harmonization bill
Turkish president signs election harmonization bill






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 