President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Erdogan will be in Seoul till May 3 on the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.
Bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed during the talks, according to the presidential press office.
Earlier, the Turkish president visited some cultural sites in Bukhara as part of his three-day official visit to Uzbekistan.
He arrived in Bukhara early morning with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, stopping by the tomb of Muhammad Baha'uddin Shah Naqshband, Ark of Bukhara, Po-i-Kalyan.
The president is accompanied by a large delegation, including his wife Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Science, Industry, and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu, Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.
