Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches

World Bulletin / News Desk

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has decided to close down 162 branches across in England and Wales.

"Around 792 roles will be made redundant, and employees will be supported with the option to leave on a voluntary basis," Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank, and we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, in England & Wales,” added the statement.