Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Economy
18:11, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches

'Around 792 roles will be made redundant,' says bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has decided to close down 162 branches across in England and Wales.

 "Around 792 roles will be made redundant, and employees will be supported with the option to leave on a voluntary basis," Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank, and we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, in England & Wales,” added the statement. 


 


Related Scotland Royal Bank of Scotland
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up

Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches

'Around 792 roles will be made redundant,' says bank
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1

British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Turkey s economic performance truly impressive
Turkey’s economic performance truly impressive

Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Amazon bringing 3 000 more jobs to Canada
Amazon bringing 3,000 more jobs to Canada

Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters

Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012

UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Russian Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged
Russian Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to 110 3B in March
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $110.3B in March

Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April

Overall index loses 2 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.20 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates drop
Turkish economy to grow over 7pct in Q1
Turkish economy to grow over 7pct in Q1

Turkish economy minister says growth will 'most likely' surpass 7 percent in first quarter of 2018
Deutsche Bank cuts deeper to fight profit plunge
Deutsche Bank cuts deeper to fight profit plunge

Net profit at the Frankfurt-based group fell 79 percent year-on-year to 120 million euros ($146 million).
Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

BIST 100 index falls by over 2 percent at close, going down some 2,600 points from previous close
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, remains same at 8 percent; lending rate rises 0.75 percent points

News

UK political figure steps down amid misconduct claims
UK political figure steps down amid misconduct claims

Scotland must have a choice, says Sturgeon
Scotland must have a choice says Sturgeon

Scotland makes formal request to UK for independence vote
Scotland makes formal request to UK for independence vote

Scottish lawmakers back 'IndyRef2'
Scottish lawmakers back 'IndyRef2'

Lawmakers to back call for Scottish independence vote
Lawmakers to back call for Scottish independence vote

May holds crisis talks in Scotland on brink of Brexit
May holds crisis talks in Scotland on brink of Brexit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 