Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Africa
18:19, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria
24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria

Police say 2 suicide bombers carried out the attack in Adamawa state

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 24 Muslim worshippers have been killed and several others injured after two suicide bombers detonated explosive vests during afternoon prayers in Nigeria's north-eastern Adamawa state, according to police.
 
“At about 1 p.m.[1300GMT] today, a teenage suicide bomber entered a mosque in Yan Gwajo area of Mubi town and detonated his vest while people were praying. Yet another bomber detonated another bomb as people scampered for safety. At the moment, 24 people have been confirmed dead,” police spokesman Othman Abubakar said.

“Several others were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. Operatives from the anti-bomb squad have been deployed in the area. We have also cordoned off the scene,” he added. 

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blasts but they came a few days after Boko Haram attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the focal point of the nine-year insurgency that has killed over 20,000 in the country's northeast and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region. 



Related nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian protesters break through Gaza-Israel border

Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
Trump hasn t decided on Iran nuclear deal
Trump hasn’t decided on Iran nuclear deal

President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state

News

Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial
Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial

Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security, economy
Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security economy

Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Nigerian senator charged for fraud
Nigerian senator charged for fraud

Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria

34 killed in Nigeria’s ‘armed bandits attack’
34 killed in Nigeria s armed bandits attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 