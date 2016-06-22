24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Several others were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. Operatives from the anti-bomb squad have been deployed in the area. We have also cordoned off the scene,” he added.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blasts but they came a few days after Boko Haram attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the focal point of the nine-year insurgency that has killed over 20,000 in the country's northeast and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region.
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state