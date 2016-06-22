18:19, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 24 Muslim worshippers have been killed and several others injured after two suicide bombers detonated explosive vests during afternoon prayers in Nigeria's north-eastern Adamawa state, according to police.

“At about 1 p.m.[1300GMT] today, a teenage suicide bomber entered a mosque in Yan Gwajo area of Mubi town and detonated his vest while people were praying. Yet another bomber detonated another bomb as people scampered for safety. At the moment, 24 people have been confirmed dead,” police spokesman Othman Abubakar said.