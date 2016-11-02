Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 01 May 2018 Tuesday
Economy
18:27, 01 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up

Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain's overseas territories will be required to publicly reveal who ultimately owns the companies registered thereafter the government on Tuesday bowed to MPs' demands to improve transparency in tax havens.

Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government had favored a more consensual approach but acknowledged Tuesday that it would not be able to block an amendment in the House of Commons backed by many of its own MPs.

Margaret Hodge, an opposition Labour MP who tabled the amendment to the sanctions and money laundering bill, welcomed the concession.

"When it is passed, this simple measure of requiring British overseas territories -- our tax havens -- to publish public registers of beneficial ownership will transform the landscape," she said.

"Whether it is a tax avoider or tax evader, a kleptocrat, a criminal, gangs involved in organized crime, money launderers or those wanting to fund terrorism, it will stop them exploiting our secret regime, hiding their toxic wealth and laundering money into the legitimate system.

"Transparency is a very powerful tool. With open registers, we will then know who owns what and where. And we will be able to see where the money flows."

Transparency International, a campaign group, said it was a "hugely significant moment in the fight against corruption" around the world.

"These jurisdictions have long been the Achilles Heel of our defenses against dirty money," said the director of policy Duncan Hames.

Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan said Britain had helped lead coordinated global action to promote transparency. It has established its own register for British firms, and was planning another for overseas companies.

He noted many overseas territories had created central registers of ownership accessible to law enforcement agencies, but expressed concern about the "significant" economic impact of forcing them to go further.

He also noted the democratic questions raised by directly intervening in the affairs of autonomous states.

But he told MPs: "It is without a doubt the majority view of this House that the overseas territories should have public registers ahead of it becoming the international standard."



Related UK tax
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up

Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches

'Around 792 roles will be made redundant,' says bank
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1

British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Turkey s economic performance truly impressive
Turkey’s economic performance truly impressive

Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Amazon bringing 3 000 more jobs to Canada
Amazon bringing 3,000 more jobs to Canada

Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters

Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012

UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Russian Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged
Russian Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to 110 3B in March
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $110.3B in March

Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April
Turkey's Economic confidence down in April

Overall index loses 2 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.20 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates drop
Turkish economy to grow over 7pct in Q1
Turkish economy to grow over 7pct in Q1

Turkish economy minister says growth will 'most likely' surpass 7 percent in first quarter of 2018
Deutsche Bank cuts deeper to fight profit plunge
Deutsche Bank cuts deeper to fight profit plunge

Net profit at the Frankfurt-based group fell 79 percent year-on-year to 120 million euros ($146 million).
Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

BIST 100 index falls by over 2 percent at close, going down some 2,600 points from previous close
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged
Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, remains same at 8 percent; lending rate rises 0.75 percent points

News

UK rolls out sugar tax in battle against obesity
UK rolls out sugar tax in battle against obesity

Quebec to tax some tech firms
Quebec to tax some tech firms

EU aims to tax internet giants at 'two to six percent'
EU aims to tax internet giants at 'two to six

US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Canada provinces to get biggest cut of cannabis tax haul
Canada provinces to get biggest cut of cannabis tax haul

Republican tax plan to add $1.7T to US national debt
Republican tax plan to add 1 7T to US national

UK reiterates support for Iran nuclear deal
UK reiterates support for Iran nuclear deal

UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

UK: Home Secretary resigns over immigration crisis
UK Home Secretary resigns over immigration crisis

UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012

UK welcomes N.Korea denuclearization announcement
UK welcomes N Korea denuclearization announcement






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 