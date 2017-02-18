09:14, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on May 02

World Bulletin / News Desk

SOUTH KOREA

SEOUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet South Korean National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun.

SEOUL - Erdogan also to attend official dinner at presidential palace.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Road Motor Vehicles statistics for March.

ANKARA - Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to release banking sector data for March.

ISTANBUL - Start of two-day General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) Global Forum.

GERMANY

COLOGNE - International conference on “Rohingya Crisis and Solutions" to discuss humanitarian crisis of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in London.

LONDON - May to take lawmakers' questions in parliament.

NIGERIA

ABUJA - Senate committee to submit report on whether President Muhammadu Buhari committed impeachable offenses through fighter jet purchase without parliamentary approval.

SYRIA

AZAZ / IDLIB / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Monitoring four-day meeting of Palestinian National Council, convening for first time in 22 years.