Press agenda on May 02

World Bulletin / News Desk
SOUTH KOREA
SEOUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet South Korean National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun.
SEOUL - Erdogan also to attend official dinner at presidential palace.
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Road Motor Vehicles statistics for March.
ANKARA - Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to release banking sector data for March.
ISTANBUL - Start of two-day General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) Global Forum.
GERMANY
COLOGNE - International conference on “Rohingya Crisis and Solutions" to discuss humanitarian crisis of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in London.
LONDON - May to take lawmakers' questions in parliament.
NIGERIA
ABUJA - Senate committee to submit report on whether President Muhammadu Buhari committed impeachable offenses through fighter jet purchase without parliamentary approval.
SYRIA
AZAZ / IDLIB / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
PALESTINE
RAMALLAH - Monitoring four-day meeting of Palestinian National Council, convening for first time in 22 years.
