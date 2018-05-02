Turkey, S.Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda

World Bulletin / News Desk
The statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the presidential palace in Seoul.
Turkey's 2023 Vision, marking the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, sets specific targets for improvements in the areas of economic activity, energy, healthcare, and transport for 2023, including becoming one of the world’s top 10 economies.
Erdogan and Moon also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, including the Palestinian and Syrian issues, said the statement, adding that both leaders stressed more joint efforts from the international community for a lasting political solution in Syria.
The two leaders agreed to increase contact and cooperation between their governments and the private sector.
They also agreed on cooperation on counter-terrorism, the refugee crisis, world peace, and stability, along with some other issues.
On bilateral issues, they agreed to expand bilateral cooperation on transport, infrastructure, and the energy and defense industry sectors.
Both leaders also attended a signing ceremony for four bilateral agreements on cooperation in higher education; information, telecommunication, space and satellite technologies; industry and energy; and health and medical science.
