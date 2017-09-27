Today in History May 02

|1598
|Henry IV signs Treaty of Vervins, ending Spain's interference in France.
|1748
|Peace of Aix-la-Chapelle ends the War of Devolution in France.
|1776
|France and Spain agree to donate arms to American rebels fighting the British.
|1797
|A mutiny in the British navy spreads from Spithead to the rest of the fleet.
|1798
|The black General Toussaint Louverture forces British troops to agree to evacuate the port of Santo Domingo.
|1808
|The citizens of Madrid rise up against Napoleon.
|1813
|Napoleon defeats a Russian and Prussian army at Grossgorschen.
|1863
|Stonewall Jackson smashes Joseph Hooker's flank at Chancellorsville, Virginia.
|1865
|President Andrew Johnson offers a $100,000 reward for the capture of the Confederate President
|1885
|King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo Free State.
|1890
|The Territory of Oklahoma is created.
|1919
|The first U.S. air passenger service starts.
|1923
|Lieutenants Oakley Kelly and John Macready take off from New York for the West Coast on what will become the first successful nonstop transcontinental flight.
|1941
|Hostilities break out between British forces in Iraq and that country's pro-German faction.
|1942
|Admiral Chester J. Nimitz, convinced that the Japanese will attack Midway Island, visits the island to review its readiness.
|1945
|Russian forces take Berlin after 12 days of fierce house-to-house fighting.
|1946
|Prisoners revolt at California's Alcatraz prison.
|1968
|The U.S. Army attacks Nhi Ha in South Vietnam and begins a fourteen-day battle to wrestle it away from Vietnamese Communists.
|1970
|Student anti-war protesters at Ohio's Kent State University burn down the campus ROTC building. The National Guard takes control of campus.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.