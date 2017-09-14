Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria that killed at least 27 Muslim worshippers and injured 56 others.

"We are saddened by the terrorist attack perpetrated today at a mosque in the city of Mubi in Nigeria that claimed many lives and left numerous people injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry "strongly" condemned "this second terrorist attack within six months in Mubi," wished a speedy recovery to the wounded and conveyed its condolences to the government and people of Nigeria.

The latest attack occurred Tuesday when two suicide bombers detonated explosive vests during afternoon prayers in Mubi, located in Adamawa state, according to police and local government officials.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but they came a few days after the Boko Haram terrorist sect attempted to infiltrate the city of Maiduguri, the focal point of a nine-year insurgency that has killed over 20,000 in the country's northeast and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region.