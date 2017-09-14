Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We are saddened by the terrorist attack perpetrated today at a mosque in the city of Mubi in Nigeria that claimed many lives and left numerous people injured," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry "strongly" condemned "this second terrorist attack within six months in Mubi," wished a speedy recovery to the wounded and conveyed its condolences to the government and people of Nigeria.
The latest attack occurred Tuesday when two suicide bombers detonated explosive vests during afternoon prayers in Mubi, located in Adamawa state, according to police and local government officials.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but they came a few days after the Boko Haram terrorist sect attempted to infiltrate the city of Maiduguri, the focal point of a nine-year insurgency that has killed over 20,000 in the country's northeast and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region.
Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque
2 countries' leaders agree to increase contact and cooperation between their governments, private sector
President Moon Jae-in welcomes Turkish counterpart for first summit since last week's inter-Korean talks
Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer