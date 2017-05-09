Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:31, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Science&Technology
10:46, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Apple's iPhone sales plummet from last quarter
Apple's iPhone sales plummet from last quarter

Company's shares climb in after-hours trading due to on-year increase in net income and revenue  

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. technology giant Apple saw its iPhone sales fall short of expectations in the second quarter, according to its earnings report released Tuesday.

Total sales of iPhone models during the January-March period dropped 32 percent to 52.2 million units from 77.3 million units in the October-December period last year. 

Apple introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Sept. 22 last year and its most expensive smartphone, the iPhone X, on Nov. 3. 

Despite a starting price of $1,000 for the iPhone X, revenue from total iPhone sales fell 38 percent to $38 billion from $61.6 billion during the period. 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a major supplier for the iPhone, reported on April 19 that there is softer demand for smartphone chipsets. 

On April 19 and 20, Apple saw a 6.8 percent decline in its share price on the New York Stock Exchange, erasing $63.3 billion from its market value. 

But Apple shares climbed 4.3 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday due to an increase in net income and revenue year-over-year. 

During the January-March period this year, Apple saw its net income rise 15.5 percent on year to $61.1 billion while revenue jumped 25.5 percent to $13.8 billion. 



Related apple iphone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Apple's iPhone sales plummet from last quarter
Apple's iPhone sales plummet from last quarter

Company's shares climb in after-hours trading due to on-year increase in net income and revenue  
WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook
WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook

Jan Koum to leave the company that bought WhatsApp for $19 billion four years ago
Deals worth 12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey
Deals worth $12B signed at aeronautical expo in Turkey

Mediterranean city of Antalya hosts 5-day event
Facebook privacy drive may crimp some political campaigns
Facebook privacy drive may crimp some political campaigns

The changes unveiled by the huge social network following an outcry over the hijacking of data on 87 million Facebook members by Cambridge Analytica could be significant for campaigns.
Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off
Turkey's 1st aeronautical expo kicks off

Trade agreements worth $10B expected to be signed at Eurasia Show  
Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle
Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle

Public shuttle was displayed during international conference in Turkey  
NASA's new planet-hunter to seek closer
NASA's new planet-hunter to seek closer

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, is scheduled to launch Monday at 6:32 pm (2232 GMT) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia
Telegram messenger app blocked in Russia

Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service
Facebook data leak increases to 87 million users
Facebook data leak increases to 87 million users

The company will tell users if their information were improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Islamic bank IDB officially launches 500M science fund
Islamic bank IDB officially launches $500M science fund

Fund to support scientists in finding solutions to challenges in Muslim World, Islamic Development Bank says in Tunis
Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems
Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems

Speaking to the news site Vox, Zuckerberg defended the company's business model and shot back at criticism of the social networking giant from Apple CEO Tim Cook last week.
Tesla says autopilot was engaged during fatal crash
Tesla says autopilot was engaged during fatal crash

A Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier near the town of Mountain View in California on March 23, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars.
Microsoft reorganizes forms two major divisions
Microsoft reorganizes, forms two major divisions

Company establishing two new teams -- Experiences and Devices, and Cloud and AI  
Facebook announces new steps to protect users' privacy
Facebook announces new steps to protect users' privacy

The updates include improved access to Facebook's user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.
Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation
Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation

Social network giant has lost more than $100B in value loss since last week  
The longest flights in the world
The longest flights in the world

Qantas on Saturday launched the first non-stop passenger service linking Australia and Europe, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner departing Perth for London on one of the longest flights in the world.

News

Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

New iPhone brings face recognition
New iPhone brings face recognition

FCC chair asks Apple to turn on FM in iPhones
FCC chair asks Apple to turn on FM in iPhones

Apple unveils button-less, $999 iPhone X
Apple unveils button-less 999 iPhone X

Apple’s iPhone turns 10
Apple s iPhone turns 10

With new iPhone, Trump still a target for hackers
With new iPhone Trump still a target for hackers

Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade
Apple CEO meets with Trump on trade

Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Apple closes with market value over $900 billion
Apple closes with market value over 900 billion

Apple briefly worth more than $900B
Apple briefly worth more than 900B






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 