5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

According to a statement, the quake hit the city of Sisakht, about 700 kilometers (430 miles) south of the capital Tehran, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province, at 08:38 (0408GMT) local time from an underground depth of eight kilometers.
No official statements have been issued on casualties or losses.
As it sits along fault lines, Iran sees frequent earthquakes, including a 7.2-magnitude temblor in western Iran last November that led to more than 600 deaths.
No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
