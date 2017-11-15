Worldbulletin News

11:33, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Iran on Wednesday morning, Tehran University’s Seismology Center announced.

According to a statement, the quake hit the city of Sisakht, about 700 kilometers (430 miles) south of the capital Tehran, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province, at 08:38 (0408GMT) local time from an underground depth of eight kilometers.

No official statements have been issued on casualties or losses.

As it sits along fault lines, Iran sees frequent earthquakes, including a 7.2-magnitude temblor in western Iran last November that led to more than 600 deaths.

 


