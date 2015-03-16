Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:30, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
11:37, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish Airlines, Belavia sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines, Belavia sign codeshare agreement

Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new code-sharing agreement between Turkish Airlines and Belavia-Belarusian Airlines began on Tuesday, Turkey's national flag carrier has announced. 

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said: "Through this codeshare partnership, Turkish Airlines and Belavia will reciprocally add their flight codes on the Istanbul-Minsk, vice versa, flights operated by both parties."

It added that after Istanbul-Minsk, for a second phase of the pact other routes may be assessed.

The company said the joint flights would offer fast and convenient connections for passengers leaving Istanbul -- Turkey’s financial capital, and a key transfer point in the region -- to Minsk, Belarus’ capital. 

"Moreover, taking into account the complementary structure of the timetables of both carriers and agreement working reciprocally, those flights will allow both airlines' passengers to enjoy seamless connectivity in their respective hubs," it added. 

"As Turkish Airlines, we are glad to be a codeshare partner with Belavia," Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines' CEO, said in the statement. 

"We believe that this agreement will improve our relations with Belarus' flag carrier, while enhancing our commercial cooperation to the next level," he added.

"With the introduction of these joint flights between both parties, passengers would enjoy more travel alternatives between Belarus and Turkey."

Anatoly Gusarov, Belavia’s CEO, also said: "Minsk-Istanbul is one of the most important routes in the growing network of Belavia-Belarusian Airlines, and we believe that this cooperation with Turkish Airlines will lead to further enhancing both business and leisure flows not only between Turkey and Belarus, but beyond Istanbul and Minsk."

Belavia offers short and convenient connections in Minsk Airport with daily departures to 50 destinations in Europe, the Russian Federation, and Central Asia. 

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has nearly 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. Last year it carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate. 

The airline was named Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax for six years in a row between 2011 and 2016, and chosen the Best Airline in Southern Europe for the ninth consecutive time in 2017.



Related turkish airlines belavia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
MHP supporting Erdogan for president
MHP supporting Erdogan for president

Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU
Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU

Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Turkish Airlines Belavia sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines, Belavia sign codeshare agreement

Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque  
Turkey S Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda
Turkey, S.Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda

2 countries' leaders agree to increase contact and cooperation between their governments, private sector
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S Korea
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S.Korea

President Moon Jae-in welcomes Turkish counterpart for first summit since last week's inter-Korean talks
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day

Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish Uzbek presidents meet for official talks
Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

Erdogan is in Uzbekistan on 3-day official visit
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development

Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer

News

Turkish Airlines, GE Aviation sign engine agreement
Turkish Airlines GE Aviation sign engine agreement

Turkish Airlines to expand its wide-body fleet
Turkish Airlines to expand its wide-body fleet

Turkish Airlines' net profits reach $175M in 2017
Turkish Airlines' net profits reach 175M in 2017

Turkish Airlines inks deal to service Saudi Airbus jets
Turkish Airlines inks deal to service Saudi Airbus jets

Turkish Airlines, Air Moldova sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines Air Moldova sign codeshare agreement

Turkish Airlines suspends northern Iraq flights
Turkish Airlines suspends northern Iraq flights






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 