Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU

World Bulletin / News Desk
IBEX EAD, a subsidiary of BSE-Sofia AD, agreed to sign the MoU with the Turkish Energy Exchange EPIAS to collaborate on the development of an organized spot market for gas trading in Bulgaria.
At the meeting between IBEX EAD and EPIAS, also known as the Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) in Sofia, in which the agreement was discussed, the development of software solutions for a Centralized Market for Bilateral Contracts (CMBC), as well as exploring opportunities for market coupling of the Day Ahead Electricity Markets of Bulgaria and Turkey were also included.
Mustafa Karahan, an EPIAS board member and Mustafa Kayirici, deputy CEO along with other members of the company’s management board, represented the Turkish delegation.
"The representatives of EPIAS shared their plans to start a spot market for gas trading in Turkey, scheduled for Sept. 1, 2018," the statement read.
Commenting on the creation of a spot market for natural gas, Karahan said Turkey’s strategic goal is to have market determined price for natural gas.
In addition, representatives of IBEX EAD presented opportunities for market coupling between Bulgaria and Macedonia and with other western European countries. They also detailed specifics of the Bulgarian electricity market and the trading platforms operated by the Bulgarian electricity exchange.
Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque
2 countries' leaders agree to increase contact and cooperation between their governments, private sector
President Moon Jae-in welcomes Turkish counterpart for first summit since last week's inter-Korean talks
Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer