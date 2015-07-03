Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:31, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
12:13, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU
Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU

Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market

World Bulletin / News Desk

Representatives of Bulgaria's energy exchange and Turkey's energy exchange agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in developing a natural gas spot market, Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) EAD announced Monday.

IBEX EAD, a subsidiary of BSE-Sofia AD, agreed to sign the MoU with the Turkish Energy Exchange EPIAS to collaborate on the development of an organized spot market for gas trading in Bulgaria.

At the meeting between IBEX EAD and EPIAS, also known as the Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) in Sofia, in which the agreement was discussed, the development of software solutions for a Centralized Market for Bilateral Contracts (CMBC), as well as exploring opportunities for market coupling of the Day Ahead Electricity Markets of Bulgaria and Turkey were also included.

Mustafa Karahan, an EPIAS board member and Mustafa Kayirici, deputy CEO along with other members of the company’s management board, represented the Turkish delegation. 

"The representatives of EPIAS shared their plans to start a spot market for gas trading in Turkey, scheduled for Sept. 1, 2018," the statement read.

Commenting on the creation of a spot market for natural gas, Karahan said Turkey’s strategic goal is to have market determined price for natural gas.

In addition, representatives of IBEX EAD presented opportunities for market coupling between Bulgaria and Macedonia and with other western European countries. They also detailed specifics of the Bulgarian electricity market and the trading platforms operated by the Bulgarian electricity exchange.



Related Turkey Bulgaria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
MHP supporting Erdogan for president
MHP supporting Erdogan for president

Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU
Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU

Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Turkish Airlines Belavia sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines, Belavia sign codeshare agreement

Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque  
Turkey S Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda
Turkey, S.Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda

2 countries' leaders agree to increase contact and cooperation between their governments, private sector
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S Korea
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S.Korea

President Moon Jae-in welcomes Turkish counterpart for first summit since last week's inter-Korean talks
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day

Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine
Turkish official urges world to recognize Palestine

Deputy speaker of Turkey's parliament slams US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Turkish Uzbek presidents meet for official talks
Turkish, Uzbek presidents meet for official talks

Erdogan is in Uzbekistan on 3-day official visit
Erdogan hails workers efforts for Turkish development
Erdogan hails workers’ efforts for Turkish development

Turkish president emphasizes Turkey can grow bigger only when its workers and laborers become richer

News

Turkish vessels in Bulgaria to take part in a naval drill
Turkish vessels in Bulgaria to take part in a naval

Bulgaria will not expel Russian diplomats for now
Bulgaria will not expel Russian diplomats for now

Turkey-EU Summit to be held in Bulgaria on Monday
Turkey-EU Summit to be held in Bulgaria on Monday

Bulgarian president meets Israeli PM in Jerusalem
Bulgarian president meets Israeli PM in Jerusalem

Bulgarian leader arrives in Ramallah for official visit
Bulgarian leader arrives in Ramallah for official visit

Turkey to restore Ottoman-era mosque in Bulgaria
Turkey to restore Ottoman-era mosque in Bulgaria

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

Turkey, S.Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda
Turkey S Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda

Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S.Korea
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S Korea

Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 