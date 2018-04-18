MHP supporting Erdogan for president

World Bulletin / News Desk

Wednesday it became official: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the opposition Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) choice in the June 24 presidential election.

The endorsement came in a group decision of MHP deputies in parliament.

The MHP and the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party have forged an alliance for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The AK Party was the first to unveil its candidate for presidency, namely party Chairman Erdogan, seeking a second term.

Separately, Meral Aksener, the head of the IYI Party, applied to the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK) on Wednesday to seek the presidency.

On Tuesday Felicity Party Chairman Temel Karamollaoglu did the same.

This Friday, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is expected to unveil its candidate.

Parliament passed a bill calling for early presidential and parliamentary elections on April 20, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.